HONOLULU (KHON2) – Chick-fil-A plans to expand more restaurants over the next five years in Hawaii.

According to the popular chicken chain, the Makiki restaurant is slated to open this spring and Chick-fil-A Kapolei Parkway and Kualaka’i is slated to open later this year.

Each new restaurant will add around 80 to 120 jobs for the local community which includes flexible work hours and leadership growth opportunities within the company.

The popular chain also offers competitive wages, benefits, hands-on training and mentoring along with the chance to apply for scholarships to support their employees on furthering their education.

After opening the first Chick-fil-A on Maui, the organization donated $25,000 to Maui Food Bank and after opening their second location on Oahu they donated another 25,000 to Hawai’i Foodbank.

The organization said they are also still donating their surplus of food to local shelters, soup kitchens and charities around the nation through Chick-fil-A Shared Table.

Chick-fil-A Kahului Exterior Courtesy: Chick-fil-A

So far, they have helped serve 15 million meals served from the Shared Table donations and have more than 1,300 participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in Canada and the U.S.

For up-to-date information on when the next Chick-fil-A will open near you head to their website.