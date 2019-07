HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several mopeds and cars were seen on H-1 and Ward on Thursday, July 18, attempting to slow traffic.

Several police vehicles later arrived to scatter those hindering traffic.

This is the second day that these traffic slow crawls have happened.

The Honolulu Police Department asks that drivers observe the traffic laws and show consideration for others.

Officers will be monitoring traffic and taking enforcement action where appropriate.

No word if there were any arrests made.