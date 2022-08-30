HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported one additional case of monkeypox in an Oahu resident, bringing the state’s total to 23 as of Aug. 30.

According to the DOH, the resident’s case is related to a previously reported case. Out of the 23 reported cases, three were non-residents.

The first probable monkeypox case in Hawaii was reported by the DOH on June 3.

The DOH said it will continue to conduct contact tracing with all reported cases.