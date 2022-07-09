RH58, also known as Rocky, gave birth at Kaimana Beach, Waikiki, on July 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Marine Animal Response)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian monk seal RH58, also known as Rocky, gave birth on Saturday.

The pup was born at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

This is Rocky’s 14th pup, she gave birth to most of them on Kauai but this is her second pup in Waikiki.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Hawaii Marine Animal Response are monitoring the mother and pup for safety.

Officials said monk seals can become extremely territorial and protective of their young.

NOAA and HMAR recommended to give monk seals at least 150 feet of space.