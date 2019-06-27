Missing Person Located: Noah Raymond

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Noah Raymond. He was located in the Waimanalo area on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at about 1:35 p.m. He is now safe with his family and friends.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Noah Raymond, who may be emotionally distraught. He was last seen at his Kailua area home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at about 3:30 a.m. He may be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck bearing Hawaii license plates PJB 480. His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.