HONOLULU (KHON2) — Miss Hawaii Courtney Choy is in Connecticut, where she took place in an iconic event, “The Miss America Shoe Parade.”

The theme for Courtney’s shoe was “Waiwai,” to symbolize the journey of water that flows from Mauna Kea into the ocean.

The shoes were designed by Jon Fujiwara and the outfit by Manaola Yap. Courtney will be competing in the 100th Miss America Pageant in Connecticut later this year.