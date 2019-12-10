Minnesota suffers third snowstorm in two weeks, while heavy snow causes 50-car pileup in Iowa

It’s just not the winter season without major snowstorms. Residents in Duluth, Minnesota are digging themselves out from another snowstorm. That’s three snowstorms within two weeks. Snow, wind and ice greeted commuters. In central Iowa, heavy snow and wind contributed to a 50-car pileup on a major interstate. The extra cold conditions are expected to stick around for the next few days.

