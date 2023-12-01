HONOLULU (KHON2) — Military lawyer Ross Andrew Brown was indicted Thursday, Nov. 30, for attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

The 42-year-old is a lawyer serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps in Hawaii,

Brown was originally charged by Criminal Complaint on April 17 of this year.

Allegedly, Brown communicated with an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media platforms Whisper and Telegram between April 12 to 16.

During that time, Brown was said to have discussed engaging in sexual activity with the fake 14-year-old.

Brown drove to Schofield Barracks on April 17 to allegedly meet the girl, but was greeted by handcuffs and federal agents instead.

After his arrest, a United States Magistrate Judge denied the government’s motion to detain Brown pending trial and released him on conditions.

According to officials, if convicted, Brown would face a prison term between ten year to life, and a fine of up to $250,000.

He would also have supervised release for a term of up to life.

In the case of conviction, any sentence would be imposed by a U.S. District Judge based on the statutory sentencing factors and the advisory U.S Sentencing Guidelines.