HONOLULU(KHON2) – Microplastics are almost everywhere in our environment. But new medical research shows they are also in an organ integral to the growth of unborn babies. So what does that mean? And is it impacting the babies?

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The placenta carries oxygen and nutrients to the unborn baby and filters out contaminants.

Research by a group of local doctors found microplastics inside placentas taken from mothers here in Hawaii.

“We were all extremely shocked when we saw the rise in the plastics,” said Dr. Men-Jean Lee.

Dr. Lee is a proffessor of obstetrics and gynecology at John A Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii, involved with the research that tested placentas collected over a 15 year period.

They found in 2006, six out of 10 placenta’s contained microplastics. In 2013, that rose to nine out of 10.

and in 2021, they found microplastics 10 out of 10.

Even the amount of plastics in the samples increased substantially according to Rodrigo Weingrill, PhD. who also took part in the research.

“it’s like four times more microplastic particles in the same amount of tissue,” Rodrigo explained.

KHON: “How is it getting there? Is it from the mother’s ingesting it?”

“Based on the animal experiments, it’s either ingestion or it’s inhalation,” Lee said.

So what does that mean and how is that impacting the baby?

“Some of the chemicals that are known to be carried in plastics do have known implications on mother and baby,” Lee explained.

“They can be endocrine disruptors, they can change how hormones are being read by the cells and the tissues. Or worse than that, they can play the act as they are hormones and then make the cells act differently,” Weingrill added.

But he said it’s worrisome because it’s a foreign body accumulating in an organ with a lot of cells sending nutrients to a growing baby.

“So it can interfere in the metabolism of the placenta. Also, it can cause inflammation and inflammation will signalize for those cells that make the placenta and are going to act differently, and may be behavior as they need to attack that foreign body and end up also attacking the baby.”

Though there is a potential for problems they haven’t found a concrete correlation yet.

“We want really want to try to assure folks out there that you know, we’re not seeing any large rises in cancers, or any other pediatric diseases at this point,” Lee said.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Lee added they are now doing research to see if there is a link.