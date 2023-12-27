HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays may be over, but the season of giving back never ends as Maui Humane Society looks for animal lovers to foster a pet in order to make space for incoming animals.

The Maui Humane Society sees an increase in pet arrivals during the new year. This is due to many pets getting scared and running away from home during new year’s celebrations, specifically fireworks.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 27, there were nearly 80 pets waiting for foster placement and 179 pets currently in foster homes, said the shelter.

MHS said it’s easy and free to foster a pet. All supplies including food, medication and support are provided. All the shelter asks are for families to provide a safe, comfortable and caring environment as these animals take a break from the shelter.

If you or another family member are interested in ending the holiday season strong and fostering a furry friend, visit the Maui Humane Society in Puunene from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at mauihumanesociety.org/foster.