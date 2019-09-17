Merriam-Webster announces new words added to the dictionary

**HFM THURSDAY PRIMETIME WITH STORY ON PM CYCLE BY RUSSELL CONTRERAS IN BOSTON** Archive copies of the Collegiate Dictionary rest on a bookshelf at the headquarters of the Merriam-Webster dictionary publisher in Springfield, Mass., Wednesday July 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Merriam-Webster, the publishing company most known for its dictionaries, announced today that 533 new words and definitions have been added to the dictionary, as well as more than 4000 revisions of definitions, etymologies, pronunciations, and dates of first use.

Some additions aren’t exactly new words, but rather newly accepted abbreviations: “vacay” for vacation, “sesh” for session, and “inspo” for inspiration. Others are taken from new research in academic fields:

“aphantasia” from psychology, meaning the inability to form mental images; or “rhoticity” from linguistics, which refers to the pronunciation of the letter R in English dialects. Some words were already in the dictionary, but a new definition was added, like using “they” to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.

New words are regularly added to the dictionary based on the prevalence and duration of their usage.

Some of the other new words added include:

-deep state: an alleged secret governmental network operating outside of the law

-fabulosity: the quality of being fabulous

-fatberg: a large mass of fat and solid waste that collects in a sewer system

-solopreneur: a solo entrepreneur

-Bechdel test: set of criteria used to evaluate a work of fiction on the basis of its inclusion and representation of female characters

-coulrophobia: the abnormal fear of clowns

-pain point: a persistent recurring problem that frequently inconveniences or annoys customers

-dad joke: a wholesome joke that uses a predictable pun or play on words that is considered endearingly unfunny