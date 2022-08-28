HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kicking off the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football season, UH is inviting the public to a meet and greet with Timmy Chang on Monday, Aug. 29 at McDonald’s.

According to Mcdonald’s, customers can get a free Big Mac when they purchase a Big Mac Combo Meal on Mondays starting August 29 through November 28.

The offer is available in-store and drive-thru only, according to Mcdonald’s.

The meet and greet will take place at the Mcdonalds on 910 Ke’eaumoku Street.

The coach will be there from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In addition, McDonalds said they would donate $500 for every touchdown the team makes for this season.

The Big Mac Monday kickoff event with Coach Chang will also have a performance from the UH dancers, games and prizes from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.