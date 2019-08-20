Medicare beneficiaries: beware of testing fraud

The Executive Office on Aging (EOA) issued a warning about scammers who offer free genetic testing to extract Medicare numbers. These tests are commonly presented as DNA screenings, cancer screenings, and hereditary tests.

Scammers go to senior centers, senior housing facilities, health fairs, and even parking lots to convince people to take a cheek swab for testing. They also advertise on TV and online. They look like official company representatives, and claim the tests will help you avoid diseases.

In reality, however, these scams lead to identity theft. Senior Medicare Patrol manager Kaipo Cullen said, “These companies can steal people’s medical identity and falsely bill Medicare, draining the system of needed funds.”

The Office of Inspector General issued a fraud alert last week, advising people to be suspicious of anyone who offers free testing in exchange for their Medicare number.

“A doctor who has never met or examined a patient, often hired by a genetic testing company, should not be signing off on any tests. That’s a red flag,” said Cullen.

Here are some other helpful tips: