Medical center for homeless opens in Kaneohe

In a cooperative effort between state legislators, nonprofits, and private business leaders, the Joint Outreach Center (JOC) held its opening ceremony today.

Based on the success of the JOC in Chinatown, the center aims to provide healthcare, as well as link patients to treatment for drug abuse and mental health. Windward Oahu has the second highest number of homeless residents on the island.

“Each person or family that is struggling to access stable housing needs a tailored solution to help them overcome their specific obstacles,” said Senator Jarrett Keohokalole.

An open house of the facilities will take place on Saturday, August 17th, where members of the community can learn about how the JOC will address the needs of their unsheltered neighbors.