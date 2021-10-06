Median price for single-family home on Oahu remains over $1 million

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the third month in a row, the median price for a single-family home on Oahu remains over a million dollars.

According to real estate firm “Locations,” the median price for a single-family home rose to $1,050,000 last month, which is up by 19% from the same last year.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

The median price for a condo rose eight percent to $480,000. Single-family home sales increased by 10%, while condo sales increased by 33%.

Location says, the pace of sales appears to be following seasonal trends, which could be an indicator of a return to a more stable market.