Measles outbreak in Samoa kills 24 children

A measles epidemic sweeping through Samoa is now to blame for the deaths of 24 children. This is an outbreak health officials at home are keeping an eye on.

Samoa has had 2200 cases since the outbreak started last month. Nearby American Samoa declared a public health emergency requiring travelers from Samoa and Tonga to prove they have been vaccinated before being allowed into the U.S. Territory. Officials say vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your children.

“In our perspective, it’s not just about focusing on Samoa. Globally, there is an issue. It is about asking the community to empower ourselves to get vaccinated and protect everyone,” said Dr. Sarah Park, the Hawaii State epidemiologist.

It can take 8-12 days for symptoms to show up and about 14 days for a measles rash to develop.

