Mayor Kawakami signs emergency proclamation for Kauai County ahead of Hurricane Douglas.

KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Mayor Derek Kawakami has signed an emergency proclamation Friday for the County of Kauai in preparation for possible impacts from Hurricane Douglas.

The proclamation authorizes preemptive and protective action and relief for disaster-related damages in order to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Kauai.

The Mayor’s proclamation follows Gov. David Ige’s announcement on Thursday of a pre-landfall emergency proclamation issued for the state of Hawaii.

According to the National Weather Service, Kauai County could see impacts of Douglas as early as Sunday afternoon, but forecasts are subject to change.

To view a copy of the Mayor’s emergency proclamation, click here.

