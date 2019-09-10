Mayor Caldwell traveling to Atlanta for Smart City Expo

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is traveling to Atlanta, Georgia tonight to represent Honolulu at Smart City Expo Atlanta – a leading national conference focused on urban technology and innovation. He is scheduled to return to O‘ahu on Saturday, Sept. 14.

After being recognized for its forward-looking infrastructure and technology at the recent U.S. Conference of Mayors in Waikīkī, Mayor Caldwell has been invited to address elected officials, thought leaders and technologists in the opening session of the Smart City Expo. During the expo Mayor Caldwell will join National League of Cities President and Gary, Indiana Mayor Karen-Freeman-Wilson to discuss innovation and the changing face of leadership in America. Mayor Caldwell and other national leaders will then participate in a series of meetings and presentations focusing on vetted technology solutions and best practices in the pressing areas of cyber security, transportation, climate resilience, housing, and civic engagement.

In an era where the federal administration is redirecting resources, mayors are being forced to take increasingly difficult and bold steps to keep pace with the accelerated transformation of their cities, and technology is playing an increasingly important role in gaining efficiency and saving taxpayer funds. Smart City Expo Atlanta is focused on ensuring that smart city solutions are deployed in ways that are equitable and transparent, and benefit all parts of a community.

Managing Director Roy K. Amemiya Jr. will serve as Acting Mayor while Mayor Caldwell is away.