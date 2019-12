Max Holloway lost his featherweight belt to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Volkanovski won via unanimous decision at T-Mobile Arena, as the judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, 50-45 in favor of the new champion.

For Holloway, it ends a streak of 14 straight featherweight wins dropping him to 21-5 overall and 17-5 in the UFC.

Volkanovski won his 18th straight fight and is now at 8-0 in the UFC and 21-1 overall.