Mauna Kea and the Mauna Kea visitor’s center once again open to the public

HAWAII(KHON2)–The road to Mauna Kea and the Onizuka Center for International Astronomy Visitor Information Station are once again open after being blocked for more than five months during demonstrations over the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Demonstrators who call themselves protectors or kiai of Mauna Kea agreed to move their tents off the of the road after Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim assured them that the $1.4 billion project would not attempt to move forward with construction until the end of February.

The State closed access to Mauna Kea after demonstrations reached a tipping point in mid July.

Hawaii County workers assisted with moving the blockaid and prepared an area next to the road for the kiai.

Both the kiai and Kim said they are pleased with the temporary truce, but the kiai plan to remain on site just in case the agreement is breached.

“Our tent is now situated about 10 feet from the edge of the pavement so we’re just really really close but safe and the traffic can go past us unimpeded,” Noenoe Wong Silva said. Silva is one of the kiai and a respected kupuna among them.

“It was never our intention and we never did stop the general public.”

“We will use this time out, or grace period to see if we can get together and see how we can resolve this. Hopefully this is a big step forward,” Kim said.

Kim visited the Mauna early Saturday to ensure that all was well and the road was cleared.

A UH spokesperson confirmed that the Mauna Kea visitor’s center resumed its normal business hours 9A.M. to 6P.M., seven days a week, but the book store is not yet open.

Wong Silva said she did see cars going up and down the Mauna Saturday despite the gloomy, cloudy weather.