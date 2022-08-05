Sunscreen is an important part of having fun in the sun during summer. But should you really be leaving it in your hot car? (Getty)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui’s Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division is working on transitioning to mineral-based sunscreen products that are safe for our environment.

EP&S said they are working with suppliers and businesses to help transition to safer products for the island.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to EP&S, only sunscreens with ingredients containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide will be approved for sales, distribution, or for use without a prescription.

While seeing damage to marine life DNA, coral bleaching and even a significant reduction within the fish population, EP&S is seeing the negative impacts that chemical sunscreen can leave.

In a scientific paper by the Journal of Hazardous Materials reported that water runoff from showers at the beach carried a high concentration of chemicals from sunscreen that damages our marine life and ecosystem.

Some businesses have already started providing only mineral-based sunscreens.

This ordinance (5306) will begin on October 1, 2022.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

You can visit Maui County’s website for more information about this ordinance.