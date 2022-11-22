WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced they will be opening a new online portal for Maui County Transient Accommodation Tax payments on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Taxpayers in Maui County will be able to pay their MCTAT on a new online portal that will be managed by Sturgis Web Services in collaboration with Maui, Hawai‘i and Kaua‘i counties.

Officials promise the “new service streamlines the payment process” that is “more user-friendly and offers enhanced features” such as:

Secure user profiles with user-defined logon IDs and passwords.

Users may register multiple State Transient Accommodations numbers under a single profile.

Accepts payments for three counties within the State of Hawai‘i [excludes City & County of Honolulu].

Allows verification of State TA number during registration to confirm identity.

Allows taxpayer to add, delete, or edit accounts under the registered user profile.

Calculates County TAT amount, including penalty and interest, based on payment date.

Provides taxpayer’s payment history.

Reconciles County TAT amount to the State’s reported taxable proceeds.

Accepts payments from credit/debit cards, PayPal and eCheck.

A convenience fee will be applied to payments made by debit or credit cards; no fees are assessed for payments made via eCheck.

Sturgis Web Services provides the highest level of security and encryption.

At this time, taxpayers have until Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. to pay online with their current Bank of Hawai’i’s Direct Biller site. Officials said that online users need to delete this site from their histories and use the new link for online payments.

Officials also want to remind taxpayers that TAT liabilities exceeding $100,000 per year will be required to make payments via Electronic Funds Transfer and that payments made via their new online portal “will satisfy this requirement”.

Walk-in payments are still being accepted.