HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aid is coming to Maui residents, who host those displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfire.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The County announced a new program on Tuesday, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the Hawaii Community Foundation and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The Host Housing Support Program provides a monthly stipend of up to $1,500 for up to six months.

Host households must meet several criteria in order to take part in the program including:

Must provide address of family/individual(s) whose home was damaged by the Maui wildfires

Must pass a Housing Quality Standard inspection

Comply with monthly assessments of applicant qualifications

Impacted family or individual must certify that they are living with the host

“So many families have lovingly opened up their homes in the aftermath of the fires to individuals and other families who have needed a place to stay,” said Michelle Kauhane, Hawaii Community Foundation Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer.

“We know that having guests and being a guest isn’t always easy, there are inconveniences and there are sacrifices that people need to make.”

The program will be piloted for six months with a commitment of $4 million.

Additional funding may be available if the pilot is successful.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at CNHA’s Kāko‘o Maui Resource Hub located at Maui Mall in Kahului or apply online at www.HawaiianCouncil.org/HostFamily. Applicants can also contact CNHA at (808) 596-8155.