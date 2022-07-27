HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fake auto insurance cards are circulating the Island of Maui.

First Insurance Company of Hawaii is warning consumers about fake auto insurance cards that are being sold on Maui by fake agents.

FICOH said that the fake agents are listing FICOH as the carrier and business Insurance Services as the insurance agency.

Those who have been scammed have called FICOH and come to find that they don’t have what they were offered. This leaves the consumers to pay out of pocket or even drive their car illegally.

The fake cards promoting other insurance companies have been reported, according to FICOH.

FICOH reminds the public that creating fake insurance cards and pretending to be an insurance agent is illegal. FICOH said that the fake agents will take the customers money and not provide any coverage.

A few ways to protect yourself against fraud are:

• Take note of where the agent asks you to go to make a payment. If it’s somewhere

other than their office or the carrier’s website, that could be a sign they’re attempting to scam you.

• A legitimate insurance agent should also be able to provide you with an electronic or paper copy of

your insurance policy. Failure to produce a policy could indicate they never secured insurance for you.

• Check that the vehicle’s year, make, model and vehicle identification number (VIN) match the same

information on your car.

FICOH also reminds consumers to verify your insurance with other agencies.

You can report fradulent activty to the National Insurance Crime Bureau website.