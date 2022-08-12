HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that he secured 45 acres of land from Alexander and Baldwin.

The land is mainly shoreline and park area which will be protected for public recreation and use.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To name a few, this includes Baldwin Beach Park and Baby Beach.

Alexander and Baldwin hope that the County of Maui can use this land for generations to come.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

According to the county of Maui, Alexander and Baldwin will be responsible for all costs of the land transfer.