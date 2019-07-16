Maui Police needs assistance in identifying a suspect who assaulted someone at Haiku Cannery

On June 8, 2019 at about 6:39 p.m., a male victim was assaulted in the parking lot of the Haiku Cannery by a masked assailant wearing a “V for Vendetta” mask using a coconut water can.

The victim suffered multiple injuries as a result of the attack. The masked assailant was in the company of another male, who is known to the victim.

The Maui Police Department is seeking any witnesses to this incident or other members of the public who may know the identity of the assailant or have other information about this case contact Detective Matthew Bigoss at (808) 244-6313 or Police Dispatch at (808) 244-6400.