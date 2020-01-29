Maui Police investigating report of possible threat at Iao Intermediate: “nothing to substantiate these claims at this time.”

Live Now
Maui Police are responding to a 3rd party report of a possible threat at Iao Intermediate School. MPD posted on their Facebook page that the reports have found nothing to substantiate the report.

