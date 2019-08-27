Maui Police Chief releases statement on the arrest of Maui PD officer

Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu issued a statement on Facebook regarding the arrest of officer Brandon Saffeels. The statement in its entirety is below:

The Maui community has been devastated by the recent report of inappropriate conduct and abuse of authority by one of my officers. I know that many of you have come to question your trust in your police department. I hear you, and I, like you, am disappointed in these revelations.

Actions speak louder than words. We have taken action. Today, officer Brandon Saffeels was arrested as he stepped off his flight at the Kahului airport. He has been charged with attempted perjury, attempted hindering prosecution in the first degree, and tampering with a witness. There will be an administrative investigation along with the criminal investigation.

I’ve said it before and I will say it again: I will not tolerate any misconduct by any of my officers. Throughout this investigation, we have to remember that there is a process to address all manner of complaints. It is important that we all recognize the protections afforded to all parties involved.

It is with extreme regret that our community has to face these repulsive acts. It has cut deep into the fabric of our department’s mission statement, and the spirit of aloha. But I hope that soon we can begin the healing process.

I want to thank the men and women of the Maui Police Department for continuing to work diligently for the citizens of Maui. I also want to thank those community members who have shown an understanding of the difficulties in times like this, and who have shown their support for the men and women who work daily to protect them. Mahalo.