Maui mayor issues statement on Lahaina injection well vote

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino issued the following statement today on Friday’s vote by a Maui County Council committee to recommend settlement of the Lahaina injection well case.

“I am disappointed that the Council’s Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee did not consider my settlement proposal on Friday, prior to voting 5-3 to accept the plaintiffs’ proposal that the County withdraw from the U.S. Supreme Court’s review in the Lahaina injection well case.

“Discussion of my proposed settlement offer needed to be in a closed executive session, outside of the hearing of opposing counsel in this case. I question the decision by some council members not to even consider my proposal.

“The effects of the Ninth Circuit Court’s expansion of the Clean Water Act on our already tight housing market could be severe. For County and private projects, we are now looking at costly and possibly unattainable permits, adding expense and uncertainty. Our recycled water program, which uses this very same water on land, could be in jeopardy. People already worried about the cost of cesspool conversion at some future date, may now have to do that much sooner, and septic systems in certain areas will likely not be options because they violate the Clean Water Act under the Ninth Circuit’s decision.

“The list goes on, and it’s sobering. My hope is that the County Council members take this opportunity before their final vote to truly consider the consequences of their actions.”