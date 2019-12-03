Maui lifeguards close beaches from Cove Park to VFW Hall due to shark activity

A shark encounter has caused beaches in Kihei to close.
A large, 10-12 foot tiger shark reportedly bit and deflated an inflatable stand-up paddleboard. The man on the SUP swam to someone else’s board and they paddled back together. The shark followed them back to shore.
Although no one was injured, officials are warning people to stay out of the water until further notice.
