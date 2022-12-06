WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Humane Society announced that a rescue puppy named Elua will present Hawai’i in the Puppy Bowl XIX sponsored by Animal Planet and Discovery Plus.

The event that highlights some of the most adoptable puppies across the U.S. will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

“The three-hour television matchup will showcase more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before as the puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium to win the WAYFAIR® “Lombarky” trophy,” according to Puppy Bowl XIX organizers.

Puppy Bowl seeks to highlight the adorably loveable dogs that tragically end up in shelters or in need of rescue across the U.S. each year and provides avenues for adoption and support for local community shelters that step in to give these puppies a safe place.

“In addition to the ear pulls, tail tugs, sloppy kisses, and puppy penalties, this feel-good sports competition will highlight the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes. Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states — and for the first-time will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies,” added organizers.