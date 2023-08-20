HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surrounded by fire, firefighters imploring people to evacuate, escape routes blocked by poles and lines. Maui’s fire chief told KHON2 what Lahaina was like the day a wildfire became an urban disaster.

Maui firefighters spent just about every minute of Tuesday, Aug. 8, battling blazes starting moments after the clock struck 12 a.m.

“Just after midnight, the upcountry fire started, and all of the resources from the upcountry area were dispatched in that direction,” explained Maui Fire Department Chief Brad Ventura. “Additional resources were called back at just after 4am to assist with that fire.”

Then at dawn, a spark and flames out in Lahaina. The chief told KHON2 all MFD resources for Lahaina were available and responded.

“The fire was contained. They put a bulldozer line around that fire, they mopped it up and they sat on that fire for about five hours while the weather was really moving through the town,” he said. “At that point, power lines were falling down, all sorts of additional calls for service coming in. But all those resources remained on the west side of the island. They didn’t respond to the Olinda side.”

The battalion chief stood up additional resources and kept Lahaina crews on duty on relief trucks. That afternoon, fire picked up again, causing spotting down the hill closer to homes, embers propelled by 60-mile-an-hour sustained winds.

“As they were facing the fires of the homes that were burning, houses behind them started to burn. That’s how quickly the fire was spreading,” Ventura said. “So the firefighters were engaged heavily in fighting fire and trying to stop it, at the same time communicating to all the members of the community who are still in the neighborhood to evacuate as quickly as possible.”

Video from inside an MFD engine as fire roars on all sides captures this moment: “We’re pretty much overrun by fire down here,” firefighters radio out. “We’ve got multiple structures on fire, so we’re going to need multiple units, just try to take care of the cutoff point over here.”

At some point, the hydrants stopped working.

“Water is our lifeline for fighting fire, and we had as-normal water supplies for a portion of the fire,” Ventura said. “We’re still gathering intel from the field as to at what point in the day the water wasn’t available to us.”

KHON2 wanted to know, what’s being done about that islandwide today, with fires still being fought, since hydrants proved reliable?

“We’ve requested additional tankers already. We’ve added one to our kula fire station,” he said, “and we’ve added wildland fire trucks to our Lahaina and Kahului duty stations in the last 3 years.”

Ventura said private water tankers from construction companies are also filling the gap

Water on Aug. 8 wasn’t the only infrastructure failure.

“Downed power lines in the neighborhood, power poles, trees had fallen down,” he said. “Egress and access was an issue.”

It was an issue for an entire company that narrowly escaped the blaze. Engine 1 and a brush engine were burnt over and destroyed.

“We gotta go. We’re tangled up,” firefighters exclaim, on video from inside an MFD engine. “All units, all units we’ve gotta get out of the center of this fire.”

“At that point they were unable to drive a full size engine through the debris and the downed power lines and such,” Ventura said. “A police vehicle was used at some point to help our firefighters get out of the neighborhood.”

A captain made sure all his firefighters got into that vehicle and no one was left behind; he sustained smoke inhalation and other injuries but made it out and is in stable condition hospitalized on Oahu.

“It was a heroic effort by firefighters to save their own,” Ventura said. “He’s recovering well. He’s still going to have a road to recovery.”

The homes of 19 firefighters and lifeguards were lost. Two retired firefighters were hospitalized on Oahu. The chief says the physical and emotional strain is enormous.

KHON2 asked, how can the community support their road to recovery?

“You know, our whole department is affected. Right now, they’re still in response mode, they’re still coming to work, they’re still serving the community, they’re still working in the disaster area,” he said. “It’s starting to sink in and it’s going to get heavier and heavier as time goes on.”

“I just think now’s the time for patience and grace. Everybody’s going to recover at a different pace,” Ventura adds. “We need to be there for each other. We need to help our neighbor. We need to stay open-minded that people will be struggling in different ways and just take care of one another.”

