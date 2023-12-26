HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has determined the drought in Maui will remain steady for the next three months. As of now, Maui is considered to be in a Moderate Drought (D1).

The current drought has affected over 65,000 people with major areas being Lahaina, Kahului, and Kihei. Temperatures across Maui County and the rest of the Hawaiian islands are below normal, but are moving towards improvement.

Due to the amount of rainfall received over the past month, conditions have improved throughout the central valley area of the island, meanwhile conditions everywhere else remained the same.