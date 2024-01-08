HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Molokai in Maui County until Monday night but canceled it shortly after.

At 7:14 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was found over Kepuhi that was moving North at 30 mph that had the capability of producing a thunderstorm.

The affected locations are Molokai and Moanalua, which could experience flying debris and damages to roofs, windows and vehicles, according to NWS.

According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, this is only the fifth time the National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in Hawaii since 2005. The last warning came in March 2020.