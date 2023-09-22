HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the days following the wildfires, the county waived property taxes for those who lost their homes.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said they’re considering expanding the exception for residents whose homes are still standing but can’t be lived in.

The county is already bracing for the impact of lost revenue, with 5% budget cuts for the Executive Branch departments.

“We thought that was the right thing to do, the fiscally responsible thing to do. So we can deal with this shortfall that’s coming,” said Mayor Bissen.

Mayor Bissen also added it’s up to each department to decide how they’ll cut.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Meanwhle, the Maui Police Department has cut its budget by 4.2%.