HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i State Rep. Lauren Cheape Matsumoto has been selected by the state’s House Republican Caucus to be the House Minority Leader.

The House Republican Caucus met Saturday, Nov. 12 to discuss how they will move forward as the 2023 legislative year quickly approaches.

Amongst the rest of the leadership that was chosen on Saturday:

Rep. Diamond Garcia will work as the Minority Floor Leader.

Rep. Kanani Souza will function as Minority Whip.

Rep. Gene Ward will serve as Minority Policy Leader.

Rep. David Alcos will act as Assistant Minority Leader.

Rep. Elijah Pierick will operate as Assistant Minority Floor Leader.

“I am inspired by this new group of Republican Representatives with all the strengths that they bring to the table. Together, we will be a strong voice and advocate for the people of Hawai’i,” said Rep. Matsumoto.