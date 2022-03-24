HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those planning to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van after March 25, don’t get rid of your masks just yet.

Governor David Ige recently announced the end of the statewide indoor mask mandate which will go into effect on Friday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

However, the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announced on Thursday, March 24 that masks will still be required while onboard TheBus and TheHandi-Van beyond March 25.

DTS said wearing masks while riding the City’s buses or vans will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To view the Federal Transit Administration mask mandates on public transportation, visit here.