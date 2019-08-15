Marshall Islands government takes Texas beer company to task

The Ministry of Health and Human Services for the Marshall Islands released an official statement on Wednesday (Thursday in the Marshall Islands) requesting The Manhattan Project, a Texas-based company, to get rid of its beer named “Bikini Atoll.” The actual Bikini Atoll was the site of extensive nuclear tests between 1946 and 1958. The fallout of the tests continues to cause high rates of cancer in the local population.

The Manhattan Project released a statement on Twitter stating the name of the beer “was not created to mock or trivialize the nuclear testing that took place in the Marshall Islands.” The same tweet stated that “This is the only statement we will make, and we will take no further action on this matter.”

Jack Niedenthal, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, responded to the beer company in an official statement:

“The bottom line is your product makes fun of a horrific situation here in the Marshall Islands — a situation, that I promise you is still ongoing — to make money for your company. This is unacceptable to us.”

Niedenthal detailed the profound effects the nuclear tests had and continue to have on the Marshall Islands, then implored the company to “discard this ill-conceived product forever, and…issue a public apology to our people.”