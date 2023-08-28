HONOLULU (KHON2) — The three U.S. marines who died yesterday in an osprey crash in Australia, have been identified.

They are:

21-year-old Corporal Spencer Collart of Arlington, Virginia

29-year-old captain Eleanor Lebeau of Belleville, Illinois

37-year-old major Tobin Lewis of Jefferson, Colorado

They were all stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Three other marines remain hospitalized.

One is in critical condition while the other two are reportedly stable.

17 others were treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.