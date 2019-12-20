Mariah Carey set to perform in Hawaii in 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All some of us might want for Christmas is Mariah Carey.

The singer is set to perform in Hawaii in March 2020, Hawaii’s Rick Bartalini announced.

Mariah will perform at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on March 10, 2020.

This performance will mark the singer’s first return to Hawaii after she took the stage with three sold-out shows in 2016.

To get you hyped up, Mariah Carey released an updated version of her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” music video.

The song hit number one on the charts this week for the first time ever since its release 25 years ago. This was her 19th number one hit.

Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively to KHON viewers with password KHON at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Ticketmaster.

Neal S. Blaisdell Arena address: 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814.

Kama’aina presale starts Saturday, December 21st at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.