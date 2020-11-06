Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation donates hundreds of meals, school supplies to keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Car after car, dozens of backpacks and meals were given out to Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii members in need. It’s all thanks to Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation.

“We’re giving out a total of 250 school supplies and backpacks and also 1,000 meals to recipients who the staff felt was deserving of this,” said Ed Nishioka, Motiv8 Foundation Director.

Volunteers hand delivered backpacks and meals to 50 Boys and Girls Club recipients at the Spalding Clubhouse on Thursday.

“The first question of course is always, ‘is Marcus coming,'” said Brianne Villarosa from the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii. “We know he’s in Vegas so he’s not going to be able to make it, but they just love everything that Marcus has done for us in the past. Every time he’s participated or he’s attended, he’s just so awesome.”

Every year the Motiv8 Foundation supports hundreds of children throughout the islands.

“Usually at this time, we take 1,200 kids to a University of Hawaii game and that got cancelled. So we kind of took a step back and asked how can we best serve the community,” Nishioka said.

With the pandemic’s challenges in mind, the Motiv8 Foundation is coming up with ways to continue to provide for the community.

“We dedicated this year to recreating, reinventing, and doing what we do best so we can keep active in the communities that Marcus feels is important,” said Nishioka.

Mariota and the Motiv8 Foundation has another huge mission coming up in December.

“We’re going to be feeding roughly about 5,000 people who are experiencing homelessness at different sites across the island. So we just want to keep busy, because there’s a lot of people in need.”

The Motiv8 Foundation will deliver more backpacks and meals on Friday at multiple locations on the west side of Oahu.

For more information on the Motiv8 Foundation, click here.

