Many shoppers hit stores late on Black Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday deals overnight and throughout the day.

At Ala Moana Center, many shoppers decided not to wait in long lines overnight or early in the morning. In fact, many people waited until the afternoon to hit the stores.

“I honestly thought there was going to be more people,” said first-time Black Friday shopper Malia Anderson. “It’s still super crowded, but I was expecting lines at every single store like people camping out in tents—it’s not as intense but it’s still crowded.”

Some stores were open Thursday night but employees said they didn’t see a big rush until Friday.

“Today we have two lines going, the store is at max capacity right now,” said PACSUN employee Rome Rodriguez.

Stores like Victoria Secret, Coach, Honolulu Homecoming, Tory Burch and Lululemon saw lines consistently throughout the day.

“Victoria Secret had really good deals,” said Black Friday shopper Alana Uehaia. “I got a bag for free and a blanket because we spent $125.”

Her cousin Ryan Shinkawa said she received good deals at Honolulu Homecoming which had deals up to 60% off.

Some shoppers think many people decided to stay home and shop online instead of dealing with the crowds.

“I think a lot of people find it more convenient to go online instead of dealing with all these people,” Anderson said. “I feel like Cyber Monday the deals would be better because some stores here they didn’t even have deals.”

However, some say it’s a tradition to come out on this day.

“I’ve been doing it for a few years now,” said Makana Davies. “I feel like the deals aren’t as good this year, but I would come back again for the experience.”

The holiday shopping season is far from over. Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend followed by Cyber Monday.