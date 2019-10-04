Man who shot and killed neighbor last year being tried for a second time

Last year, Gregory Allen Farr was indicted for manslaughter after he shot and killed his neighbor, Navy serviceman John Hasselbrink in April 2018. Hasselbrink had reportedly tried to enter Farr’s home by mistake, and Farr shot him once through the door.

Farr’s trial was dismissed in May 2019 when the judge ruled the case violated Rule 48 under the Hawaii Rules of Penal Procedure, which states that a case can be dismissed by the court “if trial is not commenced within 6 months (180 days).” The case, however, was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that Farr was eligible to be tried again for the same charges. That is what is happening now.

Farr faces three additional charges to the manslaughter charge: one for carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and two for possession of an unregistered firearm.

No date for trial has been set.