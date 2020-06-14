Man who died if Friday’s car crash identified by family as Albert Ramos Sr.

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The 55 year-old man who died in Friday afternoons’ car crash was identified by family as Albert John Ramos Sr. from Kahuku.

Marcella Anama, Ramos’ oldest sister, said they are still in total shock.

“We’re in disbelief. It hasn’t really sunken in yet”

Police said Ramos lost control of the white Ford truck he was driving, owned by his employer H.T.M. Contractors. According to police, Ramos was towing an excavator eastbound on the H-1 vaiduct when he lost control of the vehicle. The trailer somehow came unhinged and came to rest on the H-1 shoulder. The truck flipped over the guard rail, plummeting dozens of feet, landing on its rooftop in the median of Nimitz Highway below.

Ramos and his 23-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital.

Marcella Anama, Ramos’ older sister, said she first heard about the crash on the news but had no idea her brother was involved.

“I really didn’t see what type of truck it was and what the company was or what truck was involved. So then I got a message from my sister-in-law Dana saying that he had gotten into an accident with the company truck and that he went to Tripler (Army Medical Center).”

When they arrived, they found out he was gone.

Anama described her brother as a jokester with a great sense of humor.

“He was a good man, a good brother. He was very understanding, always checking up on us…The thing I will personally miss is not being there for him and he not being there for us as well.”

She had a message for the two men who helped Ramos and his passenger.

“I want to thank those people that helped him at the scene whoever you are, thank you very much in assisting my brother and the passenger.”

Ramos’ wife Dana said her husband worked for Hala Toa Mui Contractors (H.T.M. Contractors) for almost 8 years. He loved his job and was a hard worker.

The 23-year-old passenger was released from the hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but police said speed does not appear to be a factor.