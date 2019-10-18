Man who allegedly drove trolley under the influence taken into custody

A man featured on Hawaii’s Most Wanted has been captured and appeared before a judge today. He is charged with negligent homicide. Prosecutors say he was driving a trolley under the influence when he struck and killed a 76 year old man. He had a bottle of alcohol on him. He was arrested and released pending investigation. He was charged with first-degree negligent homicide, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody. His attorney requested supervised release, which was granted.
