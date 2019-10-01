Man uses jiu-jitsu to prevent moped theft

A man used jiu-jitsu to take down another man trying to steal someone else’s moped. It happened at Safeway Kapahulu yesterday evening.

While the theft of one moped was thwarted, there was another victim. Bystanders said they watched the men steal someone else’s moped a few minutes before. Thang Nguyen was at the right place at the right time.

It was around 6:30 when he noticed two men near a moped. “We didn’t realize at the moment, but I guess they had already stolen one already and people were yelling ‘hey stop that,'” Nguyen said. He left his shopping cart behind and tackled one of them. “I grabbed the guy in the back and he tried to swing at me with a skateboard, so I ducked, got wrist control with the proper technique, tripped him and had him stuck until the cops came.”

Then Chris Brock walked outside, saw the commotion and noticed his moped was gone. “I wish I was there a little earlier. Probably would have stopped both of them,” Nguyen said.

Brock filed a police report and asks people to be on the lookout for his moped. “I would tell them, you know, I personally can’t afford to buy a new moped. I need that thing to be able to work and survive, and them taking it away was just damaging to my life,” Brock said.