Man stabbed in the back at bus stop

There's been another purse snatching in Waikiki. This time, suspects targeted a 63 year-old woman from Japan during a violent armed robbery last night around 10:30 p.m. The victim's son was with her and was also assaulted.

Suspects took the woman's bag near the Waikiki Sand Villa Hotel where the victims were staying. The 63 year-old woman and her son were walking to their hotel just before the violent attack unfolded. Police say four men armed with guns pulled up in a vehicle. Two of them got out and grabbed the woman's bag. That's when the woman's son intervened, but he was assaulted.