Man stabbed in the back at bus stop

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before midnight at a bus stop in the Dillingham area. A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an apparent stab wound to his back.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story