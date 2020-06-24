Man shot in Pearl City identified as Glenn William I’i; His daughter and her boyfriend in custody for murder

HONOLULU(KHON2) — A father shot dead. His daughter and her boyfriend taken into custody accused of murder. They have not yet been charged. Family members have identified the man shot Monday afternoon as Glenn William “Baba” I’i of Waianae.

Kelebb Abellanosa said he saw his father a few days ago and he spent time with his sister Rainee Abellanosa and her boyfriend Zachary Apostadiro over the weekend. Now his father is dead – -his sister in custody for his murder. Kelebb said he doesn’t understand what went wrong.

“I’m shocked. You know like I just I’m just shocked.”

He still can’t believe his dad, Glenn William I’i, better known as “Baba”, is gone.

“My dad was like a loving giant. He was really caring. He would always check up on me and my siblings. He was always a happy guy. Even on his down days he would still smile,” Kelebb said.

I’i was shot and killed in Pearl City Monday.

Kelebb said his father and his sister, Rainee, had a disagreement so she and boyfriend Zachary Apostadiro left. I’i and two of Kelebb’s younger siblings chased them around Pearl City for almost an hour.

“Finally they came to a dead end and that’s when my brother them blocked her in. My dad got out and all my dad wanted to do was talk to my sister.”

That’s when Kelebb said his sister reversed the car she was driving right next to the car that blocked them in.

“I heard it was three shots and only one went hit him and he fell to the ground.”

Kelebb said his younger brother jumped out of the car and tried to help their dad but there was nothing he could do.

According to police, I’i was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now Kelebb wonders if things could have been different.

“He called me and I wish I answered his call. Maybe that call would have saved his life. If I would have answered his call then he would have been with me and all of this wouldn’t have happened.”

Despite what’s happened, he’s also worried about his sister, arrested for the murder of their father.

“I just want to tell her, just hang in there, just be strong.”