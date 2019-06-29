Man found with gunshot wound to chest in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating a shooting in Hilo.

They say it happened around 1 a.m.

South Hilo patrol officers responded to an unknown disturbance in Keaukaha and located a 36-year-old Hilo man lying on the lawn fronting a residence in the 100 block of Kauhane Avenue.

Hawaii Fire Department Medics responded to the scene and while treating the man they discovered that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

At about 3:40 a.m., 43-year-old Chanell Evangelista-Kaleiwahea, of Hilo, was arrested for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and remained in custody while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue to investigate.

After conferring with prosecutors, detectives later released Chanell Evangelista-Kaleiwahea on Wednesday, June 26, at 5:15 p.m., pending further investigation.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting as well as possible firearms charges in connection with this incident.

The 37-year-old Hilo male victim was last listed in stable condition.