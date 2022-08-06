HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported to a stalled vehicle on Friday, Aug. 5 around 2:52 p.m in the Vineyard area.

The suspect, a 28-year-old male fell asleep behind the wheel, officers said.

HPD said they opened a driving under the influence investigation after witnessing this.

According to HPD, the suspect started to get out of the vehicle to participate in a standardized field sobriety test but he changed his mind and went back into the vehicle.

HPD said that officers tried to get the suspect back out to make an arrest but the man drove away.

As the suspect drove away he injured a police officer, according to HPD.

The 28-year-old tried to run away from the vehicle but was detained and arrested by police, said HPD.

According to HPD, the suspect is currently in custody.